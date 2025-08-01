Launching today
HiveMind
Skill-based hiring on autopilot4.7•10 reviews•
112 followers
Skill-based hiring on autopilot4.7•10 reviews•
112 followers
Input: a stack of applicants. Output: vetted candidates, ranked by signal.
Interactive
Launch tags:Hiring•Productivity•Tech
Launch Team / Built With
Inbound — The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
Promoted
HiveMind
Hey PH, I’m Ali Elzeiny 👋
Bootstrapping RocketDevs 🚀 ($5M ARR).
Launching Hivemind 🧠($0M ARR).
When I first pitched this idea to Y Combinator, Michael Seibel called it, and I quote, “a bullshit idea.”
But we built it anyway. Because we had to.
I’ve launched and shut down startups, and one truth has become painfully clear:
Your hiring decisions will make or break your company.
Yet picking the right applicant feels like a gamble. Anyone who’s opened a job post lately knows the feeling: an overwhelming flood of applicants, and no real way to know who’s actually good.
At RocketDevs, a staffing company, we felt this every single day. Vetting wasn’t just part of our job; it was THE entire business. To scale it, I would have had to duct-tape eight overpriced tools together and pray they didn’t break.
So we built Hivemind 🐝🧠. First for ourselves, and now for you.
IF the goal of an ATS is to find the best candidates that apply,
THEN Hivemind is the best on the market. By an order of magnitude.
It’s the first car in a market full of horses.
__________________________________________
"The first car" is a bold claim. So, what's under the hood?
Hivemind is the first agentic recruiting platform. That’s just a fancy way of saying we combined powerful AI with smart, automated workflows.
Here’s why that matters.
Think about every ATS on the market today. Strip away the UI, and what are you left with? A glorified spreadsheet. A candidate applies, and they just sit there in a list. The system doesn't do anything until you do. It's a dead tool, and all the work still falls on you.
Hivemind is workflow-first. This means it’s alive ⚡
The moment a candidate applies, Hivemind kicks into action based on the process you define. It screens the resume, sends a skill assessment, follows up, and schedules the interview. It's a proactive agent working for you 24/7.
We are laser-focused on skill-based vetting. Which means Hivemind comes loaded with tens of thousands of expert-designed questions covering 1,200 roles, ready to deploy with any workflow.
You give it a stack of applicants. It gives you back a ranked shortlist of vetted candidates, ready for you to talk to.
Just add the Hivemind link to your job post and come back a week later ✅
__________________________________________
Here’s what it can do:
It ranks resumes and profiles against the job description.
It proctors and grades well-designed skill assessments across 1,200 roles.
It auto-routes candidates based on their scores.
It proctors personality assessments (Clifton, Briggs-Myers) and grade against the role
It automatically follows up with dropped-off candidates.
It schedules interviews based on your calendar.
It co-pilots your in-person interviews! (Zoom + Google Meets).
It co-pilots voice calls and takes notes (Beta).
It straight up calls candidates and does phone interviews.
It collects all feedback and uploads it to a central report card for each candidate.
It funnels all matters that require your review into one inbox.
It is 100% customizable. Simple when you need it, and powerful when you need more.
__________________________________________
Isn't recruiting still a people-based process?
Absolutely. Hivemind is designed to put you in the driver’s seat. We built "Manual Review (a centralized inbox inspired by Superhuman) where you can jump in at any stage. You get the final say; Hivemind just does the tedious work for you. It also includes powerful copilot features that capture insights from your conversations and upload them directly to a central report card.
__________________________________________
Who It’s For
Founders scaling without a dedicated recruiter
Global companies getting 1000+ applicants a day
Anyone tired of résumé roulette, guesswork, and time drain
__________________________________________
A One-Time Deal for the Product Hunt Community 💰
We've been bootstrapping Hivemind for two years, obsessed with solving this problem. To celebrate our launch and thank this community for its support, we’re doing something we’ll never do again.
We are offering a $199 lifetime license. Seriously. 🎁
This isn't a recurring sale or a seasonal discount. This offer is available exclusively for our Product Hunt launch.
This deal will end permanently at midnight on August 29th. Once it's gone, it's gone forever.
To claim your lifetime license, sign up at gethivemind.ai
__________________________________________
I'm not on Twitter, but you can always DM me on LinkedIn (Ali Elzeiny). If you message me with a feature request, there's a good chance I'll build it.
I've also been making content on YouTube recently. I just posted a deep-dive video on how we used Reddit Ads to bootstrap RocketDevs to $5M ARR, achieving a 10-18x ROAS. If you're looking for growth hacks, check it out.
A big thank you to @rohanrecommends for hunting us!
And of course, a huge shoutout to the team. Bootstrapping a product is like eating a shit sandwich every day 😅 I’m blessed to work with engineers who obsess over every pixel, every workflow, and every user ❤️
Tidyread
Skill-based hiring, a brand-new approach to recruitment, as a startup team, I'm really interested in giving it a try. @HiveMind
Cannot wait for launch. This is a game-changer in the market.