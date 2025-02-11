Hipocap

Hipocap

Automate with Simple Prompts

126 followers

Visit website
Hipocap is an AI tool that lets you automate your complex workflows just by describing what you want in simple prompts.
This is the 2nd launch from Hipocap. View more

Hipocap

Launching today
Automate any task with a simple prompts
Hipocap is the AI-native automation platform where you can automate complex workflows just by describing what you want in plain English. Stop building, start prompting.
Hipocap gallery image
Hipocap gallery image
Hipocap gallery image
Hipocap gallery image
Hipocap gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceNo-Code
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Sri Santh M
Maker
📌
Hey Hunters! 👋 I’m Sri, and along with my co-founders Karthi, Harish, we're so excited to finally launch Hipocap! Like many of you, we've spent countless hours wrestling with automation tools. We'd start with a simple goal but quickly end up lost in a "spiderweb" of nodes, triggers, and actions. These workflows were brittle, hard to debug, and felt like a full-time job to manage. We kept asking ourselves: "Why do we have to think like a developer to automate a simple business task?" We knew there had to be a better way. What if you could just describe your goal in plain English, and the automation would build itself? That's why we built Hipocap. Hipocap is an AI-native workflow platform that turns your simple text prompts into powerful, multi-step automations. Here’s how it works: You Write a Prompt: e.g., "When a new lead fills out our Typeform, find their company on LinkedIn, and add them to our CRM." Hipocap Understands: Our AI agentic layer breaks down your goal into a logical sequence. It Just Works: Hipocap executes the tasks across your apps, no building required. We are here all day to answer your questions and would absolutely love to hear your feedback. What's the one tedious task you wish you could automate just by describing it? Thanks for your support! – Sri and the Hipocap Team
Vatsal M

Its great tool to solve a lot of woes of the automation however how do you tackle the authorization accross various services? Specially if I want to connect services for people other than me.

karthikeyan S
Maker

Hi all ! 👋

I’m Karthik, and along with my co-founders Sri & Harish, we’re super excited to finally launch Hipocap V2 today! 🎉


Like many of you, I’ve spent countless hours with automation tools. Zapier/Make are powerful, but for a lot of simple tasks they feel like overkill—endless nodes, triggers, and actions. Debugging them often felt like a full-time job.

I kept asking myself:

👉 Why should you have to think like a developer just to automate a business task?

So we built Hipocap V2 – an AI-native workflow automation app where you just type your workflow as a prompt.

Here’s how it works:

1) You describe your goal in plain English

e.g., “When I get a new email → save the attachment to Google Drive → log it in Notion.”

2) Hipocap understands – our AI agentic layer breaks your request into logical steps.

3) It just works – Hipocap connects the apps and runs the workflow for you.

Some use cases our early users are testing out:

✅ Auto-saving invoices from email to Drive/Notion

✅ Lead gen: grab LinkedIn → enrich → add to CRM

✅ Freelancers automating time tracking, project updates & reporting

Our target users are solopreneurs, freelancers, and small biz owners who don’t want to spend weekends configuring workflows.

We’d love to hear from you:

✨ What’s the first boring workflow you’d kill with this?

🚫 Any dealbreakers you’d see with “prompt-based automation”?

We’ll be here all day to answer questions and share our build journey.

Check out Hipocap V2 on Product Hunt → hipocap.com

Thanks for your support, guys 🙌

– Karthik & The Hipocap Team