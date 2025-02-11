Hipocap
Hipocap is an AI tool that lets you automate your complex workflows just by describing what you want in simple prompts.
Automate any task with a simple prompts
Hipocap
Hipocap is the AI-native automation platform where you can automate complex workflows just by describing what you want in plain English. Stop building, start prompting.
Its great tool to solve a lot of woes of the automation however how do you tackle the authorization accross various services? Specially if I want to connect services for people other than me.
Hipocap
Hi all ! 👋
I’m Karthik, and along with my co-founders Sri & Harish, we’re super excited to finally launch Hipocap V2 today! 🎉
Like many of you, I’ve spent countless hours with automation tools. Zapier/Make are powerful, but for a lot of simple tasks they feel like overkill—endless nodes, triggers, and actions. Debugging them often felt like a full-time job.
I kept asking myself:
👉 Why should you have to think like a developer just to automate a business task?
So we built Hipocap V2 – an AI-native workflow automation app where you just type your workflow as a prompt.
Here’s how it works:
1) You describe your goal in plain English
e.g., “When I get a new email → save the attachment to Google Drive → log it in Notion.”
2) Hipocap understands – our AI agentic layer breaks your request into logical steps.
3) It just works – Hipocap connects the apps and runs the workflow for you.
Some use cases our early users are testing out:
✅ Auto-saving invoices from email to Drive/Notion
✅ Lead gen: grab LinkedIn → enrich → add to CRM
✅ Freelancers automating time tracking, project updates & reporting
Our target users are solopreneurs, freelancers, and small biz owners who don’t want to spend weekends configuring workflows.
We’d love to hear from you:
✨ What’s the first boring workflow you’d kill with this?
🚫 Any dealbreakers you’d see with “prompt-based automation”?
We’ll be here all day to answer questions and share our build journey.
Check out Hipocap V2 on Product Hunt → hipocap.com
Thanks for your support, guys 🙌
– Karthik & The Hipocap Team