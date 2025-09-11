Launching today
HeyHelp

Gmail with a brain

12 followers

Save 1 hour a day by making Gmail work for you. HeyHelp is an AI assistant that auto-sorts emails, highlights priorities, drafts replies in your voice, blocks cold pitches, and learns your patterns. Works with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
HeyHelp gallery image
EmailProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Duda Bardavid
Maker

Hey Product Hunt 👋 Duda here, co-founder of HeyHelp,

As a founder, I was losing 5+ hours a week to my inbox. Sorting noise, chasing replies, rewriting the same responses over and over. It wasn’t just time, it was focus and headspace.

We built HeyHelp to fix that: an AI email assistant inside Gmail, built for founders, operators, and busy professionals who live in their inbox. The goal is to make Gmail work for you, not the other way around.

What makes HeyHelp different?

→ Native to Gmail (no new app to learn, no broken workflows).

→ Your choice of AI (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini). You bring your own key, swap anytime, pay only what you use.

→ We’ve been building Gmail tools for years (we’re the makers of DragApp, 200K+ users).

What it does today:

→ Sorts and auto-labels emails so priorities are clear.

→ Drafts replies in your voice (ready to review + send).

→ Blocks cold pitches + follow-ups politely.

→ Learns your patterns and adapts.

Coming soon: Custom labels, AI follow-ups, AI scheduling.

🎁 Launch offer

To celebrate launch, we’re offering for 7 days:

→ Free access to core HeyHelp features

→ One-time lifetime deal ($199, this week only)

We’d love your thoughts. If you try it, tell us: what’s the single most annoying part of your inbox we should solve next? 🚀

Christy Chen

Email overload is such a universal pain point, and this feels like a really practical solution. Congrats on your launch!

Duda Bardavid
Maker

@christyfea thanks Christy, appreciate that. Inbox overload eats up so much time... We wanted a solution that actually gives people hours (and headspace) back each week. Glad it resonates!

