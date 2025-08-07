Launching today
Hera is the first AI motion designer that creates professional animations in seconds. Unlike video-gen tools, Hera generates code-based animations where every parameter can be fine-tuned. Since launching 2 weeks ago, Hera users have created 200K+ animations.
👋 Dear Product Hunters, I'm Peter, one of the founders of Hera.
After spending thousands weekly on motion designers for my YouTube channels (Economics Explained hit 100M+ views), I watched them click through endless After Effects menus just to animate a simple bar chart. That was my "aha" moment: professional animation tools turn creative work into button-clicking hell.
Six months ago, my co-founder Chia (who built Vyond Studio, now used by 20K+ businesses) and I started tackling this problem. Unlike video-gen tools, Hera generates code-based animations where every parameter can be fine-tuned through prompts or on-canvas editing, giving users the control of After Effects with the simplicity of Lovable.
Since launching publicly two weeks ago, Hera users have already created over 200,000 animations. Join them and create your first animation at https://hera.video/
@peter_tribelhorn Interesting product. Good luck.
On side note, I am a regular viewer of Economics Explained, learned a lot. But as far I recall the presenter mentions that he is Aussie but your are German from your Li profile. Do you have co-founders?
Congrats Hera! Over 200k animations created in two weeks is insane!
That looks amazing. Great job team. Excited to work with it.