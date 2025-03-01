Heizen
Heizen (formerly OpenGig) is your AI Technical Cofounder that works with a Team of AI Agents to perform all specialised tasks required to build software for you: Product Management, UI Design, Code generation, QA, deployment, security & compliance audits.
Hey Product Hunt,
We’ve talked to a lot of founders who have amazing ideas but hit the same roadblocks: they don’t code, or they spend months waiting on an MVP that never quite works or scales.
So we made Curie to fix that. It’s a no-code MVP builder that actually creates real code—with real engineers ready to jump in when you need help.
Just tell Curie what you want to build, and it handles the UI, backend, and logic—all right there in your browser.
We are not another @Lovable , we are the First Curie - where AI+Humans come together to build for you.
And if you get stuck, one of our engineers can hop into your session to help you out.
This is:
Your first engineer (before your first hire)
Your product strategist (without the long decks)
Your CTO (on demand)
Built for founders. Powered by AI. Supercharged by real humans.
We’d love to hear what you’d build with Curie and help bring it to life. Drop your wildest idea below.
– Team Heizen