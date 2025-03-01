• 2 reviews

I have been working on my pet projects for a few weeks now, using coding agents like Cursor and Co-pilot in vs. Code, as well as no-code platforms. With the tools I have used thus far, I have a love-hate relationship. When OpenGig introduced the PM Agent, I became aware of their AI assistants. Since then, I have been using it. It is very effective, relieves my workload, and produces excellent results. I am happy to have discovered this product in the PH community. Their coding and design agents are something I am very excited to use in the days ahead. Much obliged, OG!