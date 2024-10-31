Heep AI

Handle restaurant bookings, guest questions, and voice calls automatically. 24/7.
The AI front desk for modern restaurants
Heep is your restaurant’s AI host, handling guest messages and calls on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and voice. It connects to tools like Sevenrooms or OpenTable and replies instantly, in any language. Fully customized, no chatbot builder needed.
Launch tags:
MessagingInstagramCustomer Communication
I didn’t plan to build this. It started with one restaurant that couldn’t keep up with DMs and calls. I built them a small assistant that replied on WhatsApp and booked tables. It worked. Then another one called. Same problem. So I did it again. At first, I built everything by hand. No interface. No dashboard. Just real flows for real problems, late guests, last-minute bookings, “can I bring my dog?”, etc. Eventually it made sense to turn it into something more solid. That’s how Heep started. It connects to tools like Sevenrooms or OpenTable, replies instantly on WhatsApp, Instagram, and now… even voice. If you run a restaurant or just want to see how it works, we're around.
Tony Tong

@mathis_vella Love how Heep started from solving one restaurant’s real problem. The multi-channel support is strong, how will you keep it simple for small spots while scaling with bigger tools like OpenTable?

Mathis Vella
Maker

@tonyabracadabra We’re already integrated with most of these tools, and for the others, we’re in close contact with their partnership teams. The goal is to keep the user experience simple and make the restaurant onboarding as smooth as possible 😉

Nicole Astor

It's rare to see a product truly focuses on offline service business. The positioning and target users are super clear, and it can definitely help save tons of labor costs. Whether it's for small local shops or large chain stores, this is a great way to reduce overhead. Well done! @Heep AI