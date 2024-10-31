Heep AI
35 followers
Handle restaurant bookings, guest questions, and voice calls automatically. 24/7.
This is the 2nd launch from Heep AI. View more
The AI front desk for modern restaurants
Heep
Launching today
Heep is your restaurant’s AI host, handling guest messages and calls on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and voice. It connects to tools like Sevenrooms or OpenTable and replies instantly, in any language. Fully customized, no chatbot builder needed.
Launch tags:Messaging•Instagram•Customer Communication
@mathis_vella Love how Heep started from solving one restaurant’s real problem. The multi-channel support is strong, how will you keep it simple for small spots while scaling with bigger tools like OpenTable?
Heep AI
@tonyabracadabra We’re already integrated with most of these tools, and for the others, we’re in close contact with their partnership teams. The goal is to keep the user experience simple and make the restaurant onboarding as smooth as possible 😉
Tidyread
It's rare to see a product truly focuses on offline service business. The positioning and target users are super clear, and it can definitely help save tons of labor costs. Whether it's for small local shops or large chain stores, this is a great way to reduce overhead. Well done! @Heep AI