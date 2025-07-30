Launching today
HeadsUp
The first AI competitor monitoring agent
Are you falling behind your competitors? HeadsUp is the first AI agent that alerts you to competitor moves and helps you respond. Get instant insights then real-time alerts. Setup in 60 secs and HeadsUp runs on autopilot.
Trends.vc
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Dru Riley, founder of HeadsUp.
I built HeadsUp because I was tired of learning about competitor moves from support messages and DMs.
Over 5 years building Trends.vc, I've seen founder-focused products launch new features and pricing models that caught me off guard.
Other competitor monitoring tools just tell you that something changed. They force you to dig through HTML and screenshots to figure out what it actually means.
HeadsUp is the first AI agent that tells you what changed, why it matters and gives you actionable insights.
Would love to hear your thoughts! What competitor moves have caught you off guard?
NoCodeAPI
What is the difference between having APIfy bot crawl pages and report that back with a n8n workflow? Trying to understand the product.