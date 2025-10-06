Launching today
Hands Off is a desktop app that intercepts nail biting, skin picking, and other BFRBs in real time. It runs locally on your device, pops up when your hands get near your face, and gradually retrains your brain. All without sending data to the cloud.
Hi all!
I've been biting my nails for over 22 years, and I've tried pretty much everything you can think of. From bitter nail polish, to those mental tricks that work for about a day before you forget all about them. Nothing stuck.
Here's what I finally realized about nail biting: it's not really about willpower. I could spend hours promising myself I wouldn't do it, only to see my hands full of scabs either way. The real issue wasn't that I didn't want to stop, it's that I didn’t notice I was even biting/picking in the first place.
That's when it clicked for me. I didn't need more willpower, I needed someone to tap me on the shoulder the exact moment my hand started moving toward my mouth. Since hiring a person to follow me around wasn't exactly practical, I decided to build an app to do it instead.