Magic Mic by Guidde

Launching today
Think out loud–we'll do the rest
Talk while you work; Guidde turns your clicks and narration into a polished, step-by-step guide with AI voiceover, no scripts, no re-recording.
Yoav Einav
Hey PH! I’m Yoav, co-founder & CEO at Guidde.

We started Guidde to make video documentation effortless - so anyone on your team can create step-by-step guides and tutorials, without needing to be a video pro or love being on mic. With Guidde, you can capture a workflow in seconds and instantly turn it into polished, narrated video documentation that’s easy to share with teammates and customers.

🚀100,000+ users. 500 million minutes of video. And we’re only getting started.

Your feedback has been our fuel, and we’ve heard you loud and clear:

“I hate recording my voice.”

“My office is too noisy.”

“Our product changes every week - do I really need to re-record everything?”

So today, we’re thrilled to introduce Magic Mic 🎙 - your new voice, powered by AI.

Just talk through your process as you work. We’ll capture every click and the “why” behind it, then automatically generate a step-by-step guide with a flawless, silky-smooth AI voiceover. Not a boring voice track; not another clunky recording 👉A full-blown Guidde, polished, synced, and ready to share in seconds.

How it works

1. Toggle Magic Mic and start your screen capture

2. Click through the workflow and speak naturally

3. Guidde turns your narration + clicks into structured steps, with titles, captions, and AI voice

4. Edit anything after: tweak text, swap voices, and translate in one click to share globally

Where it helps

✅ Answering support tickets

✅ Internal enablement & SOPs

✅ Help center articles

✅ Customer and teammate onboarding

Available today on Chrome and Edge - start your free 2-week Business plan trial.

We’d love your feedback and feature requests, the whole team’s here and listening.

🔗 guidde.com

- Yoav, Dan & the Guidde crew 🚀

