Launching today
Groove Reads

Groove Reads

Brainmaxxing, but make it groovy ✨

30 followers

Visit website
Reading kinda mid? 👀 Groove Reads bolds the first letters of words + lets you slide a disco ball to set your focus length ✨ Groove Reads ✨ the enemies-to-lovers arc of you vs. reading 📖🔥 fall in love with reading again🪩💘
Groove Reads gallery image
Groove Reads gallery image
Groove Reads gallery image
Groove Reads gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsProductivity
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Olivia
Maker
📌
📌 hey besties ✨🛸 i made Groove Reads bc one day my brain whispered: “what if reading… but make it disco?” 🪩💘 imagine ur brain on turbo mode, bold letters guiding ur eyeballs so they stop speed-running into walls. suddenly it’s not reading anymore, it’s a ✨groove session✨. the disco ball slider is ur new bestie: – subtle bold = chill lo-fi study vibes – max bold = neo in the matrix dodging words like bullets why? bc ur brain deserves better than vanilla text. why not? bc productivity apps are boring af and i said nah, let’s make it sparkle. Groove Reads is for: 🧠 brainmaxxers with main character energy 🎉 ppl who can’t focus unless there’s ✨sparkle✨ 📚 students who wanna speed-read but still vibe 👀 anyone who thinks “reading kinda mid” xoxo, ur local delulu founder
Cruise Chen

Ok but the disco ball slider is genius fr—reading with max bold feels like my brain actually leveled up. Productivity apps could never, tbh. Y’all nailed it.

Olivia
Maker

@cruise_chen omg yesss the disco ball slider is low-key our fav child too 🪩🫶 happy it’s giving brain-level-up vibes! productivity apps been too serious… we’re just here to make reading feel like a groove session ✨ thanks for vibing with us!

Nika

I have never been thinking about reading this way. Usually read academic papers (which is boring) but this gives to studying totally new vibe! :D P.S. Love your emoji profile description.

Olivia
Maker

@busmark_w_nika ahhh that means so much 🥹 turning ‘boring academic’ into ✨study vibes✨ is literally the dream. who said brain gains can’t have a lil disco energy? 🪩 thanks for noticing the emoji chaos too hehe 💫

Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
© 2025 Product Hunt