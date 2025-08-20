Launching today
Groove Reads
Brainmaxxing, but make it groovy ✨
30 followers
Brainmaxxing, but make it groovy ✨
30 followers
Reading kinda mid? 👀 Groove Reads bolds the first letters of words + lets you slide a disco ball to set your focus length ✨ Groove Reads ✨ the enemies-to-lovers arc of you vs. reading 📖🔥 fall in love with reading again🪩💘
Free
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Productivity
Launch Team / Built With
Intercom — Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
Groove Reads
Agnes AI
Ok but the disco ball slider is genius fr—reading with max bold feels like my brain actually leveled up. Productivity apps could never, tbh. Y’all nailed it.
Groove Reads
@cruise_chen omg yesss the disco ball slider is low-key our fav child too 🪩🫶 happy it’s giving brain-level-up vibes! productivity apps been too serious… we’re just here to make reading feel like a groove session ✨ thanks for vibing with us!
I have never been thinking about reading this way. Usually read academic papers (which is boring) but this gives to studying totally new vibe! :D P.S. Love your emoji profile description.
Groove Reads
@busmark_w_nika ahhh that means so much 🥹 turning ‘boring academic’ into ✨study vibes✨ is literally the dream. who said brain gains can’t have a lil disco energy? 🪩 thanks for noticing the emoji chaos too hehe 💫