Elon's answer to Wikipedia

Grokipedia is xAI's new AI-generated encyclopedia, powered by Grok. Pitched by Elon Musk as a more truthful alternative to Wikipedia, it launched with nearly 900k articles aiming to reshape online knowledge using AI.
Elon has been critical of Wikipedia for a while, calling it biased, and positions Grokipedia as a "massive improvement" and a more truthful alternative.

The v0.1 version went live with around 885,000 articles.

And according to Elon:

Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo.

