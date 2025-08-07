Launching today
GPT-5
OpenAI’s most advanced model
With major improvements in reasoning, code quality, and UX. It handles complex coding tasks with minimal prompting, provides clear explanations, and introduces enhanced agentic capabilities, making it a powerful collaborator and intelligent assistant for all.
Today's launches:
• gpt-5: Designed for logic and multi-step tasks.
• gpt-5-mini: A lightweight version for cost-sensitive applications.
• gpt-5-nano: Optimized for speed and ideal for applications requiring low
latency.
• gpt-5-chat: Designed for advanced, natural, multimodal, and context-aware
conversations for enterprise applications.