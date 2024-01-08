GoSearch is an agentic enterprise search platform that connects tools, understands context, and takes action. Designed to support both federated and traditional indexing approaches, GoSearch helps individuals and organizations securely search, analyze, and act on knowledge across apps. From personal productivity to enterprise-scale deployments, GoSearch is redefining what search can do. 🔍🤖 Made by the creators of GoLinks. 🔗
GoSearch Free is the first agentic enterprise search tool for personal use, expand to a paid plan when ready. Connect your apps to search across files, chats, and emails in one place. Use AI to summarize, analyze, and take action. From the makers of GoLinks.🔗
Launch Team
GoSearch
We built GoSearch (from the makers of GoLinks) because enterprise search is broken. Traditional solutions rely on centralized indexing—slow, brittle, and increasingly limited as platforms restrict data access. Meanwhile, teams are being flooded with AI tools that often duplicate sensitive data and create security risks.
With GoSearch Free, we’re introducing the first free-forever federated enterprise search with AI agents for personal use. Unlike alternatives, GoSearch connects directly to your email, calendar, files, and chat in real time—no copying or storing data—so you stay secure while getting instant answers.
What makes GoSearch unique:
⚡ Real-time federated search across all your tools
🤖 Personal AI agent to automate a recurring task
🔒 Security-first: no data duplication or sprawl
🚀 Seamless path to Pro or Enterprise as your needs grow
We’re most proud of how accessible this makes enterprise-grade AI search—anyone can try it free forever, and then scale up as their team grows.
Excited to hear your feedback and questions! You can try it here: https://www.gosearch.ai
GoSearch connects chat, email, documents, and calendars in real time, and also connects to multiple application data sources such as Jira, Google Drive, etc., without copying data, which means instant and secure answers. AI assistants can summarize documents, support image/URL queries, and act on context, turning search from a tedious task into a smart experience. This is very friendly to me who often engages in cross-department activities!
Enterprise search always felt clunky and slow. Excited to try something that doesn’t rely on central indexing but still gives instant answers. Congrats on your launch!