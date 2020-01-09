Organizing the world's information4.7•211 reviews•
Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Hi everyone!
So this is the one that recently won a gold medal at the IMO for Google.
This new "Deep Think" model is now rolling out in the Gemini app for Google AI Ultra subscribers. It uses extended, parallel "thinking time" to let the AI explore different hypotheses before giving an answer, which is great for tackling complex problems in coding, math, or creative planning.
It's a faster version for daily use, but Google is also giving the full, powerful IMO-version to select mathematicians to advance research.
Anyway, who still thinks they're smarter than AI? :))