AI-powered website ad intelligence to see exactly how competitors drive traffic, run ads, and win customers—across 49 countries and 10 ad channels.
Hi Product Hunt! GoodsFox 2.0 🦊 is a global website ad intelligence tool that helps you:
Analyze competitor traffic across 49 countries
Discover high-performing creatives from 10 major ad channels (Meta, Google, TikTok & more)
Decode market trends in industries like e-commerce, entertainment, finance, health, travel, and more — with AI-powered insights
How do you make marketing decisions without relying on guesswork?
With GoodsFox, you can see exactly where competitors advertise, how they target, and which creatives are winning—all in one dashboard.
I’d love to hear from you:
💬 If you could get ONE piece of competitor data instantly, what would it be?
Try GoodsFox today and start uncovering your competitors’ next moves: https://goodsfox.com/?utm_source...
I’ve tried tools like Semrush and Similarweb for website research, and AdSpy/BigSpy for ad data.
But none of them actually combine both perspectives. GoodsFox seems to sit right in the middle: ad intelligence + website & brand analysis.
What’s more, it doesn’t conflict with these tools — you can use them together. The value for money is really strong here.
Congratulations on the launch!
GoodsFox
@cyrusandrew Thanks so much! 🙏 Exactly what we aimed for—combining ad intelligence with website & brand analysis in one place. Glad to hear you see the value, and we love that it can complement other tools too!
This is better than the native tools (Libraries) of official platforms because I can search according to the KW. Will there be any option to compare ads of the different brands?
GoodsFox
@busmark_w_nika Thanks for the feedback! 🙏 Currently, you can analyze a single brand’s ads across multiple platforms and countries, and we’re exploring ways to make cross-brand comparisons even easier. Stay tuned!