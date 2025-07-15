Glyp
Launching today
Consistent influencer videos to scale your traffic & revenue
Tried AI tools to replace influencers but can’t scale? Glyp lets you create hundreds of on-brand videos using the same AI actor—consistent, realistic, and built to grow with you. Get started for free with unlimited images and 5 video credits.
Delle
Kombai
Can I create my avatar with Glyp? Congrats on the launch, Chris.
Delle
@sourabh_upreti man, about 6 of my friends that saw the app asked me about this. I have this on my todo list. Right now it's not possible. If you'd have an app that clone yourself, what you'd expect from it? What features and what specific things you'd look for?
Thanks for being part of the launch. I really appreciate it man.
Mozart AI
Smart approach to solving the UGC scale problem! The focus on consistent, brand-aligned AI actors is a clear differentiator. How customizable are the AI actors in terms of visual identity and voice modulation?