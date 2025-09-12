Launched this week
Glowzy
Try on clothes and plan your outfit
159 followers
Glowzy revolutionizes how you shop for clothes by bringing the fitting room to your phone. Using advanced AI technology, our app lets you virtually try on any outfit combination and see exactly how it looks on you.
Launch tags:Fashion•Artificial Intelligence•Tech
It reminds me era a few years ago when I played those girly games and tried on outfits. :D
Super cool concept 👏 One idea for growth that came to my mind is a ‘wardrobe upload’ feature so people can try/match on their own clothes too, not just store items. It feels like the perfect lead magnet 🔥