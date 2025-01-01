GitPodcast
Generate Engaging Podcast To Understand A Github Repo
300 followers
Generate Engaging Podcast To Understand A Github Repo
300 followers
Turn any GitHub repository into an engaging podcast in seconds. As a developer, it was a daunting task to make sense of any new repository - this tool aims to make it much easier to understand the repository.
GitPodcast
Hey, Hunters!
When we first launched Gitpodcast, the feedback was amazing, but two requests came up constantly: "Can I use this on my private repos?" and "Could you add a visual component?"
Today, I'm stoked to say we've delivered on both.
Gitpodcast is back on Product Hunt with:
🔐 Private Repo Support: Get podcast overviews for your work projects, secret side-hustles, and any private codebase on GitHub.
🖼️ Slideshow Overview: As you listen to the 5-minute podcast, you'll now see an auto-generated slideshow that provides a visual guide to the project.
Our mission remains the same: help developers understand codebases faster. It’s still open-source, free, and as simple as changing github.com to gitpodcast.com.
Thanks for all the early support. Let me know what you think of V2!
BestPage.ai
No way, turning GitHub repos into podcasts is genius! I always struggle to get the gist of big codebases—listening on my commute would be a total game-changer. How customizable are the podcasts?
GitPodcast
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai That's an amazing idea! Using your commute to get up to speed on a new codebase is a perfect use case for Gitpodcast.
To answer your question, based on user feedback, you now have the option to customize the length of the podcast. You can choose between a quick, 5-minute overview or a more in-depth 10-minute podcast.