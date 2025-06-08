Gitlantis
Launching today
Explore your project as an immersive 3D ocean
Gitlantis transforms the way you explore your project files by turning your codebase into an immersive ocean world. Navigate your folders and files by interacting with the floating items — it’s a unique, fun, and creative way to visually traverse your code.
Hey everyone 🤩 I'm Brian, the creator of Gitlantis ⛵️
Gitlantis transforms the way you explore your project files by turning your codebase into an immersive ocean world. Navigate your folders and files by interacting with the floating lighthouses and buoys — it's a unique, fun, and creative way to visually explore and manage your code. You get:
🚤 Real-Time 3D Exploration
Control a boat that sails across your project’s sea. Move through code like you're exploring uncharted territory.
🗼 Folders as Interactive Towers
Each folder appears as a lighthouse you can interact with to dive deeper into your project's structure.
🛟 Files as Floating Buoys
Encounter files as smaller buoys bobbing in the ocean — click to open them directly in your editor.
🧭 Immersive Minimap Compass
A dynamic compass and minimap help you navigate your codebase like a seasoned sea captain. Easily locate nearby files, folders, and landmarks.
🧵 Breadcrumb Trails
Never get lost. Breadcrumbs show your current location in the oceanic file system, letting you jump back to parent directories with a click.
⚙️ Configurable Settings
Tailor your journey! Toggle features like breadcrumbs, minimap size, splash screen behavior, and more — all from within the extension settings.
Ready to explore?
Download on the Visual Studio Code Marketplace
Download on the Open VSX Registry
Turning a codebase into an interactive ocean world is such a creative and refreshing take on file navigation. It makes exploring projects not just easier, but genuinely enjoyable.
@supa_l sure is. Thanks a ton! 🎉
Fotographer AI
This is super cool, Brian! 🚤⛵️ Love the concept and how fun it makes exploring code. This i will definitely give it a try — amazing job 👏
