AI second brain for all your saved stuff

Free
You've been collecting bookmarks on the internet for all this while- it's finally time to use them. Supermemory is a hub for organizing and utilizing saved information, with a search engine, writing assistant, canvas and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Supermemory
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GitHub
Next.js
Cloudflare Vectorize · Vectorize v1
About this launch
Supermemoryai second brain for all your saved stuff
was hunted by
Dhravya Shah
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
kush thaker
,
Dhravya Shah
,
Kartik K
,
codetorso
,
Siddharth Bhatia
and
Mahesh Reddy
. Featured on July 21st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Supermemory's first launch.
