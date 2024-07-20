Launches
Supermemory
Supermemory
AI second brain for all your saved stuff
You've been collecting bookmarks on the internet for all this while- it's finally time to use them. Supermemory is a hub for organizing and utilizing saved information, with a search engine, writing assistant, canvas and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Supermemory
About this launch
Supermemory
ai second brain for all your saved stuff
Supermemory by
Supermemory
was hunted by
Dhravya Shah
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
kush thaker
,
Dhravya Shah
,
Kartik K
,
codetorso
,
Siddharth Bhatia
and
Mahesh Reddy
. Featured on July 21st, 2024.
Supermemory
is not rated yet. This is Supermemory's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
