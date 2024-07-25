Launches
AdBreak
AdBreak
Play games during ads
• Mute and blur ads • Replace ads with games • Auto-skip skippable ads • Keep track of your ad-breaks (whether you gamed through them or enjoyed the peace of muted & blurred ads) • Easily toggle the extension off when you want to allow ads to play
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Games
Entertainment
by
AdBreak
About this launch
AdBreak
Why watch an ad when you can take a break?
AdBreak by
AdBreak
was hunted by
Tushar Virk
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Games
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Tushar Virk
and
Dhruva
. Featured on July 26th, 2024.
AdBreak
is not rated yet. This is AdBreak's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
