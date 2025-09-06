Launched this week
Automated github to gitea repository mirroring & backup

Automatically mirror and backup your GitHub repositories to self-hosted Gitea. Keep your code safe with scheduled syncing, bulk operations, and real-time monitoring. Free and open source.
Gitea Mirror automatically backs up your GitHub repos to Gitea including issues, PRs, and wikis if needed. Each repo becomes a read-only mirror that stays in sync without manual work. What it does: - One way sync from GitHub → Gitea (code + optionally issues/PRs/wikis) - 4 ways to organize: preserve GitHub structure, single org, flat, or mixed - Web dashboard with real time status - Auto discovers new repos and keeps syncing on schedule Why it exists: - Complete backups: not just code, but your entire project history - Self hosted control: your own Gitea instance, your rules - Set and forget: no scripts or manual token juggling Who it's for: - Developers wanting reliable GitHub backups - Small teams needing a safety net for their code - Self hosters who prefer local copies
