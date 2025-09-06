Launched this week
Gitea Mirror
Automated github to gitea repository mirroring & backup
36 followers
Automatically mirror and backup your GitHub repositories to self-hosted Gitea. Keep your code safe with scheduled syncing, bulk operations, and real-time monitoring. Free and open source.
Free
Launch tags:Open Source•GitHub
Launch Team / Built With
Gitea Mirror