Plural is the control plane for platform teams. Bring AI into day-2 operations, automate complex upgrades, and manage Kubernetes fleets across any cloud, data center, or edge — fully under your control.
Your AI-powered control plane for Kubernetes
Plural brings AI to DevOps. It unifies your Kubernetes clusters behind a single pane of glass, automates upgrades, diagnoses & remediates issues, and gives teams the leverage to run infrastructure without scaling complexity.
Hello Product Hunt!
I’m Sam, co-founder of Plural. Today we’re launching the next generation of our platform—an AI-powered experience for DevOps.
Our view is simple: what Cursor has done for software development, Plural is doing for DevOps.
DevOps teams are overwhelmed by:
- Kubernetes upgrades that break downstream workloads
- Endless YAML diffs and drift
- Reactive firefighting when incidents hit
Plural’s new release integrates AI directly into GitOps workflows, so platform teams can move faster and more safely:
Autonomous upgrade assistant → orchestrates complex Kubernetes upgrades with guardrails
AI-powered troubleshooting and Fix → leverage the resource graph from our GitOps engine to provide deep RAG into devops data, generating well-informed root cause analysis, and fixes PRs for a broad set of Kubernetes and IaC issues
Query Your Infrastructure with Natural Language - we will vectorize and index your devops information as they’re instantiated, giving a clean semantic understand of your entire estate which is useful for ad-hoc search and discovery and agentic workflows
DevOps agents tuned to Terraform and Kubernetes - use all the information above to provide agentic workflows for modifying infrastructure managed via GitOps. Ask Plural to “double the size of my production database” and the combination of our semantic index and ability to do deep RAG against your infra and code will guide the AI to make the necessary change and issue a PR for you to review.
The future of DevOps isn’t more dashboards or more YAML. It’s AI-augmented workflows that multiply team productivity while keeping humans in the loop for control. GitOps is the ideal surface for that since it is fully auditable, easily composable with proven and rapidly improving capabilities around LLM coding, and provides a clean review-approval loop to ensure changes are performed safely.
We’d love feedback from the community on:
1. Where you’d want AI to take the toil out of your DevOps workflows
2. What would give you trust in AI systems operating in production
3. The biggest blockers you face managing Kubernetes at scale
Excited to share this with you all — happy to dive deep on any part of the system.
— Sam, CEO/co-founder of Plural