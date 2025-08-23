Launching today
Ghost
Cursor, Figma, and Powerpoint all in one 🔥.
18 followers
Cursor, Figma, and Powerpoint all in one 🔥.
18 followers
Ghost is a GPU-powered, AI-native slide editor that feels as easy as Figma. Built for speed, everything runs smoothly. With Ghost AI, generate anything—every change stays fully editable: move, tweak, adjust like your own work. Get started free.
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Clarify — The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted
Why we built Ghost
We were frustrated: PowerPoint is clunky, and most AI tools spit out uneditable results.
Ghost is different
A fast, modern slide editor built for speed
Feels as easy as Figma
AI that makes editable content (not static junk)
Who it’s for
Designers who want precision
Teams who need decks fast
Anyone tired of fighting with tools
Roadmap
Live collaboration
More AI-driven layouts
Export pipelines (Keynote, PPTX, web-embeds)
We’d love your thoughts—especially what breaks and what you wish existed. We'll try our best to ship it in real time ⚡️