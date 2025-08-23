Launching today
Cursor, Figma, and Powerpoint all in one 🔥.

Ghost is a GPU-powered, AI-native slide editor that feels as easy as Figma. Built for speed, everything runs smoothly. With Ghost AI, generate anything—every change stays fully editable: move, tweak, adjust like your own work. Get started free.
Why we built Ghost

We were frustrated: PowerPoint is clunky, and most AI tools spit out uneditable results.

Ghost is different

  • A fast, modern slide editor built for speed

  • Feels as easy as Figma

  • AI that makes editable content (not static junk)

Who it’s for

  • Designers who want precision

  • Teams who need decks fast

  • Anyone tired of fighting with tools

Roadmap

  • Live collaboration

  • More AI-driven layouts

  • Export pipelines (Keynote, PPTX, web-embeds)

We’d love your thoughts—especially what breaks and what you wish existed. We'll try our best to ship it in real time ⚡️

