Effortlessly export, download, and sync all your Genspark conversations to Markdown files in bulk with just one click! Perfect for Obsidian, Notion, Logseq, and other knowledge management tools.
🚀 Excited to share Genspark to Obsidian with the Product Hunt community! This Chrome extension solves a real pain point for AI users - the inability to easily export and backup conversations from GensparkAI. ✨ What makes it special: • One-click batch export of ALL conversations • Perfect Markdown formatting for Obsidian/Notion • Local processing - your data stays private • Offline access to your AI conversations I built this because I was frustrated losing valuable AI insights when switching between tools. Now you can build a permanent knowledge base from your Genspark chats! Perfect for researchers, students, and anyone building their "second brain" with AI conversations. Try it out and let me know what you think! 🎯 #AI #Productivity #KnowledgeManagement #ChromeExtension
