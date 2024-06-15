Genspark

Genspark

Reinvent Search, the New AI Agent Engine

4.533 reviews

1.5K followers

Visit website
An AI Agent engine where specialized AI agents perform research and generate custom pages called Sparkpages. Free from biases and SEO-driven content, Sparkpages synthesize trustworthy information, offering more valuable results and saving users time.
This is the 3rd launch from Genspark. View more

Genspark AI Designer

Launching today
Your AI employee that designs anything with one prompt
Hiring designers is expensive. Learning design takes forever. Meet Genspark AI Designer — your AI employee that designs anything with one prompt. Now you're the boss. No design skills needed. Everyone can design now!
Genspark AI Designer gallery image
Genspark AI Designer gallery image
Genspark AI Designer gallery image
Genspark AI Designer gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsArtificial IntelligenceDesign
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Aleksandar Blazhev
Hunter
📌
Hi everyone! Meet Genspark AI Designer - your AI design employee! Genspark designs anything with one prompt: logos, brand systems, packaging, websites, ads, even store layouts. Example: they built a full coffee brand (Meadow). Logo, packaging, store concept & marketing visuals - all in minutes. Instead of multiple designers, agencies, and weeks of revisions → now it’s one prompt, one AI employee.
Masum Parvej

@byalexai What if you could get a logo, packaging, and ads just by typing a sentence?

Vatsal M

This is truly amazing, from idea to complete branding and identity, which almost every one can do it now themeselves, mindblown. You get my upvote. All the best, cheers!

AuroraW

I've heard a lot of buzz about Genspark lately—looks like it’s hitting a sweet spot between capability and usability—not always easy in the agent space. Congrats on the launch!