Genspark
Reinvent Search, the New AI Agent Engine
1.5K followers
An AI Agent engine where specialized AI agents perform research and generate custom pages called Sparkpages. Free from biases and SEO-driven content, Sparkpages synthesize trustworthy information, offering more valuable results and saving users time.
This is the 3rd launch from Genspark.
Your AI employee that designs anything with one prompt
Genspark AI Designer
Launching today
Hiring designers is expensive. Learning design takes forever. Meet Genspark AI Designer — your AI employee that designs anything with one prompt. Now you're the boss. No design skills needed. Everyone can design now!
Free
Questflow
@byalexai What if you could get a logo, packaging, and ads just by typing a sentence?
This is truly amazing, from idea to complete branding and identity, which almost every one can do it now themeselves, mindblown. You get my upvote. All the best, cheers!
AI Phone
I've heard a lot of buzz about Genspark lately—looks like it’s hitting a sweet spot between capability and usability—not always easy in the agent space. Congrats on the launch!