An AI Agent engine where specialized AI agents perform research and generate custom pages called Sparkpages. Free from biases and SEO-driven content, Sparkpages synthesize trustworthy information, offering more valuable results and saving users time.
Genspark AI Browser

World's First On-Device Free AI
Excited to announce Genspark AI Browser — now available on Windows and Mac with world's first AI features that will revolutionize how you work online. From on-device AI models to autonomous web navigation – your browser now works for you.
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceSearch
Aleksandar Blazhev
Hey Everyone! Excited to share Genspark AI Browser. It is the first browser that runs AI completely on your device. - Choose from 169 open-weight models (GPT, Deepseek, Gemma & more) - Works fully offline. You dont'need Internet. - 100% private. Your data never leaves your device - Forever free. No subs, no limits - Lightning fast. Instant responses, no server lag A new way to browse + use AI: private, offline, and free.
Jonah Eapen

Aleksandar Blazhev
