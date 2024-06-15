Dear Genspark Support, I have strongly promoted your platform through my community and over 10 dedicated YouTube videos, resulting in more than 500 direct user referrals, with at least 25 explicitly promised a 20-month free benefit. Your abrupt cancellation of this benefit without notice or explanation is unacceptable, deceptive, and damaging to my credibility. I demand immediate reinstatement of the original benefit, a clear and transparent explanation, and assurance of honest future communication.

