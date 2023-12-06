I recently tried the newly launched Google Bard integrated with Gemini, and unfortunately, my experience has been disappointing. The tool frequently produces hallucinations and inconsistent data, especially when responding to the same queries with different numerical information. This inconsistency makes it challenging to rely on the tool for accurate information or practical use. While the concept is promising, the current execution falls short of expectations, particularly in terms of reliability and accuracy. It's crucial for such tools to provide dependable and consistent responses to be effectively utilized in any practical scenario.

