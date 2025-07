• 3 reviews

I've been using FunBlocks AI Brainstorming for a couple of weeks now, and I'm genuinely impressed. I often struggle with bouncing ideas off someone and getting different perspectives. This tool has become my virtual brainstorming buddy. What really stands out is the Classic Mental Models integration, specifically the Six Thinking Hats. It's like having Edward de Bono whispering in my ear! I'm able to look at my business challenges from multiple angles (emotional, logical, pessimistic, optimistic, etc.) in a structured way that I couldn't do effectively on my own. It's forced me to consider aspects I would have completely overlooked, leading to much more well-rounded and innovative solutions. My product development process feels significantly more strategic and less haphazard now. Highly recommend!