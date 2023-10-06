Frigade
Frigade is highly praised for its ability to streamline user onboarding and feature adoption with ease. Users appreciate its drop-in React UI components and flexible APIs, which simplify the creation of onboarding flows and product tours. Feedback highlights the product's effectiveness in improving user engagement and conversion rates. The team behind Frigade is commended for their support and responsiveness. Users from various sectors, including SaaS and fintech, find it particularly beneficial for reducing development time and enhancing user experience.
If you’re building a SaaS business, your onboarding experience is vital.
Meet the new @Frigade
First launched here 2 years ago, @brownrout @cmathies and team rebuilt it from the ground up. The result is mind-blowing.
Do your SaaS a favor. Go to frigade.ai and make people fall in love with your product.
Tidyread
Congrats on the relaunch, @brownrout @cmathies and team! 🚀 The new Frigade sounds impressive. I'm curious about the onboarding customization options—how flexible is it for different SaaS business models?
BestPage.ai
This is wild—no more endless docs updates for every feature tweak?? Frigade AI just learning my app by USING it is next-level, tbh. You folks nailed it.