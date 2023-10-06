Frigade

Frigade

Product growth and onboarding for modern software companies

5.016 reviews

592 followers

Visit website
Customer support toolsNo-code platformsAI Chatbots

Effortlessly guide and onboard users through your product with AI-powered assistance – increasing retention and customer success. Backed by Craft Ventures, General Catalyst, the cofounder of Dropbox, the founder of Vercel, and more.

© 2025 Product Hunt