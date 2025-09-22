Launching today
Freshly Squeezed
Batch resize, crop, convert and optimize images for macOS
Batch resize, crop, convert and optimize images for macOS
Freshly Squeezed - A powerful batch image optimization & resizing tool for MacOS. Drag and drop batch resizing, optimization, multiple file formats, custom aspect ratios, presets, custom filenames, iCloud sync and more.
I work for an E-Commerce company. I built this app specifically for the members of my team that are constantly resizing, cropping, optimizing and exporting images for the web. Most of them were either using Photoshop, which is overkill and expensive or they were uploading their images to some sketchy website.
It's built for:
Designers
Developers
Photographers
Social Media Managers
Content Creators
E-Commerce Managers
Basically, anyone that works with images as a part of their job.
A few key features:
It's a native macOS app so it's much faster than any web based solution and the images never leave your mac.
You can easily convert to and from most popular image formats including HEIC, WebP, PNG, Jpeg.
You can custom crop each image or choose from a variety of standard industry aspect ratios.
You have complete control over the exported filenames including adding tokens for date, counter (with as many leading zeros as you need) and all the export settings (crop aspect ratio, width height etc).
You can save presets for all of the export settings so you can easily re-use common sizes, aspect ratios and formats. The presets are automatically backed up to iCloud.
No Subscription. 1 purchase of $6.99 USD for a lifetime license. 3 day free trial so you can test it out before you buy.