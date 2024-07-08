Fluidworks
Fluidworks is an AI onboarding agent that lives inside each user’s session in your web app, guiding them in real time with voice and clicks. No more static tours. Just smart, personalized onboarding that drives activation and conversions. Go live with single line of code
👋🎉 Hello PH family!
We’re back with Fluidworks v2 🚀, our in-app onboarding agent that lives inside every user session.
Since v1 we’ve welcomed 10 paying customers 🔟 and the agent has navigated 4 000+ calls 📞. Your feedback powered this journey, thank you 🙏✨!
What’s new in v2
• 🎬 In-session guidance: The agent now pops up right inside your product, talking and clicking alongside each user.
• 🎨 Personalized flows: Dynamic questions and voice narration tailor the tour to every persona.
• 🛟 Drop-off rescue: Real-time triggers jump in when a user stalls, keeping them on track.
• ⚡️ One-line install: Paste a single JS snippet and the agent is live in minutes.
We believe every SaaS app will add voice-driven, interactive onboarding in the next 2 to 3 years, and we’re thrilled to help light that path 💡✨.
👉 Give the live demo a spin and tell us what feels magical (or still clunky) 🎙️🖱️. Your comments steer our roadmap, so don’t hold back!
Thanks for the love and support. Together, let’s make onboarding effortless 🤝🌟🚀
Whoa!! The shift from static tooltips to guided, voice led onboarding feels like the right kinda leap.
That JS embed install is super smart!
I'm curious how flexible the voice tone + interaction logic are for different personas and use cases.
Congrats on the launch, @jos_k and team!
@gsvineeth
Thank you.
You can tune the agent’s voice based on a video or audio sample.
If you want the onboarding to sound like your founder, we can make that happen. Just share a few recordings of their onboarding or demo calls.
@jos_k That’s awesome! love that it can mimic real voices, from a design lens, it adds a lot in terms of brand tone and emotional presence!
I can already imagine @zoink's voice in Figma onboarding!
Madad
Great launch @jos_k Can the agent handle complex user flows with multiple steps or branching logic?
@tonytom_
Absolutely. Fluidworks maps every screen, UI element, and decision point during training, so the agent can guide users through multi-step flows with conditional branches. It tracks the user’s current state in real time, chooses the correct next action or explanation, and can backtrack or jump ahead if the user deviates. Complex paths such as role-based onboarding or feature gating are handled automatically once they’re captured in the training videos and sandbox walkthroughs.