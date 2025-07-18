19 followers
easy-to-use screen recorder for your Mac that will automatically create zoom effects based on your interactions, which you can later edit, along with the background, target aspect ratio, cursor, etc.
What do you think? …
it has never been easier and cheaper to create amazing screen recordings to create presentations or enhance your content and target any platform!👋 hi, i'm Vlad and this is my first app release ever. to be fair i don't remember what helped me get started, i simply had no idea how a screen recorder/video editor worked, and being a CS student i took it as a challenge to get better at coding.i was already a bit familiar with Swift after my "tutorial phase", but i wanted to build something real. it took a few months, a looot of learning and a couple of rebuilds, but pushing through all of the ups and downs and finally launching a product feels amazing!🌊 now, i want to turn this into a professional design tool, and keep it affordable unlike my competitors. bigger things will be coming!
What is the pricing model? I can see 19,99. Do you mean yearly, monthly or any other time-frame? :)
