Floot lets non-coders & entrepreneurs build serious web apps that actually work. Designed to be super easy to use & powerful. The entire tech stack (backend, DB, hosting, etc) is built-in so you can finally build what you want without headache.
Retool
👋 Hi Product Hunt!
We're so excited to share Floot (YC S25) with you! We've been working tirelessly to build the easiest and most powerful platform for non-coders & entrepreneurs to build serious web apps with AI. We're taking a new approach by designing everything from the ground up for AI.
Many non-coders today struggle with AI app builders and end up abandoning their projects. They often get stuck with errors they don't understand or need to wrestle with developer services not designed for them. This is because most vibe coding platforms just slap AI on top of existing developer tools.
Floot does things differently:
We created a specialized framework that dictates how AI should write code and how the code runs on our infrastructure. This allows us to enforce best practices, detect errors earlier, and give the best feedback to the AI. As a result, Floot can write better code and fix issues more effectively.
We built the entire tech stack into Floot (backend, database, hosting, etc) so building and managing an app feels seamless, especially for non-coders. And because we control every layer of the stack, we can optimize each layer for AI-first coding.
Because of this, our users say they can finally build what they want instead of getting stuck in frustrating error loops.
We also built a highly scalable hosting system directly on AWS so Floot apps can handle real traffic and business demands. This means non-coders can build, deploy, and scale their apps on a single platform seamlessly.
Plus, Floot is really fun to use! We have a neat feature where you can draw on your app to tell Floot what you want changed.
Try building an app on Floot to see for yourself!
