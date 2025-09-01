Launching today
Floor796
Explore a living, animated sci-fi world made of pixel art
Floor796 is a huge animated scene full of memes, games, anime, and music references. Explore interactive quests, play games, create pixel art and melodies, post custom ads, and discover countless surprises by clicking around the digital floor.
Product Hunt
My friend @gaurav_d_kale showed this to me and I instantly become addicted. It's a beautiful word of pop icons, references, and really well done mixture of worlds and combining the character's lore into a single place. There's also little games like a treasure hunt and Where is Waldo (Wally)....which admittedly... took up way too much of my time.
If you find him, drop a picture! Hope everyone enjoys this as much as I did.