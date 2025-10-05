Launching today
Secure file uploads for Intercom, Crisp & Zendesk
Secure file uploads for Intercom, Crisp & Zendesk
Secure document collection for Intercom, Crisp and Zendesk. Files upload directly from customers to your own cloud storage - bypassing our servers entirely. Full control over where sensitive documents land, with custom branding and no 100MB limits.
Launch tags:Storage•Customer Communication•SaaS
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We're introducing Fibre - secure file uploads for Intercom, with AI-powered document summaries to help support teams triage faster.
Fibre came out of a real pain point we hit using Intercom for support.
We needed customers to upload sensitive docs all the time - proof of address, ID verification, business documents etc. However, customers kept pushing back because they didn't feel comfortable sending sensitive files to Intercom. Not forgetting the privacy and GDPR challenges, and the 100MB limit for file uploads.
So what happened? Everyone just fell back to email. Which made things worse - unencrypted attachments flying around, compliance nightmares, documents scattered across channels.
That's why we built Fibre. The idea is simple: files go straight from the customer's browser via Intercom Messenger to your storage (Google Drive, with S3 and Azure coming soon). Nothing touches our servers or Intercom's. Customers stay in Messenger where the conversation already is, you get documents exactly where you need them.
Here's what makes it powerful: when a document arrives, our AI automatically generates a privacy-safe summary and posts it to the conversation. We detect and redact PII like names, emails, and account numbers before summarisation. This means your ops team can understand what's in a 50-page document without opening it, making triage dramatically faster.
It's early days, but we're excited about where this is going. Next up on the roadmap: Zendesk and Crisp integrations, plus S3 and Azure storage options.
Would love to hear what you think, especially if you're dealing with document collection in your support workflow!