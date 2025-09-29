Launching today
Face Card

Face Card

An AI Invoicing assistant to create & send invoices via SMS

11 followers

Visit website
Face Card is your AI money-making assistant. Text the invoicing assistant create and send invoices. Pdf invoices can be paid manually to your Face Card account number or connect your account to Stripe to accept online card payment and bank transfers.
Face Card gallery image
Face Card gallery image
Face Card gallery image
Face Card gallery image
Face Card gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
FreelanceFintechArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

George Odoom
Maker
📌
Hello PH community! Today we're excited to launch Face Card 🪞. As models & freelancers ourselves, one of the biggest problems in this industry is late payments. The reason for these late payments can be both operational or systemic issues. Face Card is an AI assistant built to handle both the operational and systemic issues, that slow freelancers down from getting paid and making money. With just text messages you can ask Face Card to send emails, fill out forms, submit invoices with online payment options to allow clients to pay faster. (and soon request advances on slow payments to fight systemically slow payments) Today Face Card is only available to iOS users with a Gmail account within the US (excluding NY & Alaska) but we plan to expand soon. Download the Face Card app, connect your email and send Face Card a text to get started! We’ve loved building Face Card, and we can’t wait for you to try it. Let us know what you think (the harsher the feedback the better)!
.Tech Domains
.Tech Domains
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted