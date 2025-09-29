Launching today
Face Card
An AI Invoicing assistant to create & send invoices via SMS
11 followers
Face Card is your AI money-making assistant. Text the invoicing assistant create and send invoices. Pdf invoices can be paid manually to your Face Card account number or connect your account to Stripe to accept online card payment and bank transfers.
Free Options
Launch tags:Freelance•Fintech•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Face Card