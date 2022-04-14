Explo
Explo lets you build customer-facing dashboards that fit seamlessly into your existing application. Connect directly to your database or warehouse, build custom-styled dashboards, and embed in your application within a day.
Hello Product Hunt, 👋 I’m Gary Lin, one of the co-founders of Explo.
We’re excited to launch Explo’s Data Share, a new way to deliver dashboards and datasets to your customers—automatically and securely.
Here’s what Data Share enables:
Schedule and export dashboards and data to email, S3, or APIs
Maintain security with role-based access control
Choose between PDF, CSV, JSON, and more
Control what gets sent, to whom, and how often
Works seamlessly with Explo dashboards and datasets
A few use cases we’ve seen so far:
💸 FinTech: Daily investor updates, portfolio summaries, compliance exports
🛒 RetailTech: Weekly sales snapshots, promotional performance
🏥 HealthTech: Reporting for partner clinics, operational summaries
📦 Logistics: Shipment tracking exports, inventory syncs
🧾 SaaS: Scheduled usage reports, internal data syncs, audit logs
Getting started with Data Share is simple:
Set up your exports in minutes from the Explo dashboard
Connect your delivery method (email, S3, or webhook)
No extra engineering lift needed
We’d love your thoughts and feedback—check out our demo or get in touch if you're curious to try it!
👉 https://www.explo.co/products/explo-data-share