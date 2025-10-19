EraseVideo

EraseVideo

A Free Mac app removes sora video watermarks in 1 minute

1 follower

Visit website
Remove AI video watermarks from Sora, Veo3, Keling instantly with our Mac app. No login, No internet, No upload. Fast, private, professional results in minutes.
EraseVideo gallery image
EraseVideo gallery image
EraseVideo gallery image
EraseVideo gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
MacProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

canoe
Maker
📌

Hey everyone 👋

I’m canoe. the indie developer behind EraseVideo.
I built it because i were tired of uploading AI-generated videos to random “online watermark removers” that were slow, compressed, and definitely not private.

So EraseVideo runs entirely offline on your Mac — just drag a video in, and a minute later you get a clean version.
No upload, no login, no hidden data flow.

What I personally love most: watching a Sora-generated video go from “logo-stamped” to “publication-ready” with one click. It feels like digital cleaning. 🧼

Our goals:
• Keep everything private & local
• Make AI-video workflows simpler, not more complicated
• Listen closely to early users and improve fast

👉 You can try it free.
I’d love to hear your feedback — performance, quality, UX ideas, or just general thoughts about how you handle watermark issues in AI video tools.

Thanks for checking it out!