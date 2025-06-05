Emily
Launching today
Your 24/7 receptionist. Emily lives for you on your phone.
Emily is your voice assistant who lives on a dedicated phone number Perfect for any busy SMB or professional we built: - 24/7 call answering - Intelligent alerting - Google calendar integration - Personality customization Use it to screen all your calls.
Bonus points for scam calls and alerts. I do not experience them so often, but this could have a good use case for elderly people who are more insecure in that.
