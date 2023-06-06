ElevenLabs
The most realistic text to speech and voice cloning software. The most compelling, rich, and lifelike voices for creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.
Hey Hunters,
I am happy to hunt Voice Design v3 from ElevenLabs. They are growing quickly. 😍
Create any voice you can imagine with a prompt.
Try Voice Design v3 → https://elevenlabs.io/voice-design
We’ve rebuilt the underlying Voice Design model to deliver higher quality and broader expressive range.
Generate production-ready voices in 70+ languages with support for hundreds of localized accents.
What’s new in Voice Design v3
• Finer control over character prosody & personality – tone, pacing, inflections, age, and gender
• Compatible with Eleven v3 and expressive [audio tags]
• Increased support for 70+ languages
• Improved accent handling
• Higher audio quality
Voice Design v3 is available to all users.
Share your feedback and view.
Creating voice with a prompt? damn!
this is going to be game-changing