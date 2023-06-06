ElevenLabs
The most realistic text to speech and voice cloning software. The most compelling, rich, and lifelike voices for creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.
Hey Hunters 👋
We’re excited to introduce Conversational AI 2.0 by ElevenLabs — a major leap forward in creating smarter, more humanlike voice agents.
With natural turn-taking, automatic language detection, and enterprise-ready tools, this release sets a new benchmark for trust and performance in voice AI.
Can’t wait to see what you build with it! 🚀
RightNow AI
Pretty good! The voice over in the video, that's impressive. Maybe we get to that level in a year or two 🙏