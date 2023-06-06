ElevenLabs
The most realistic text to speech and voice cloning software. The most compelling, rich, and lifelike voices for creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.
Hi everyone!
A voice assistant that sounds perfectly natural is one thing, but the real value comes when it can actually do things for you. When that great voice interface connects to more of your tools, your ability to get things done just skyrockets.
ElevenLabs' new experimental alpha, 11.ai, is built on this idea. It combines their top-tier conversational AI with a growing list of integrations via MCP, connecting to tools like Perplexity for research, Linear for tasks, and Slack for updates.
This means you can go from just asking questions to actually managing your workflow—planning your day, researching topics, creating tickets—all through a natural conversation. It's a huge boost for real-world productivity.
You can even personalize it with thousands of voices. As a proof of concept for voice-first assistant, this is very interesting to see.
Since tools like Hacker News are being integrated, makes you wonder when we'll be able to just speak to find goodies on PH, right? 🤔
I tried this and it was crazy good. I was able to get information about an upcoming meeting, have Eleven send a calendar invite with the information it discovered in the meeting details, and create the invite. The invite appeared instantly in my Google Cal. The future is going to be insane.
Saw the intro video yesterday, looks promising. Combine it with a wearable and it could be one of the best AI assistants.
Congrats on the launch team!