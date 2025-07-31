Launching today
The fastest way to find and outreach creators
20 followers
Find creators like you're swiping on Tinder. Discover similar creators across YouTube, TikTok & IG instantly. Get verified emails, deep analytics, and contact them without leaving the page. 10x your outreach workflow today.
Hey, Product Hunt community! 👋
Bob here, the maker of EasyKOL.
We’re thrilled to share what we’ve built with you today!
Why did we build this?
Because we were stuck in the same grind as many of you.
Over the past few years, our team has been running creator campaigns for our own apps — and honestly, it was exhausting.
We were buried in spreadsheets, wasting hours tracking down contact info, and still unsure if a creator was the right fit.
We tried all the tools out there. None of them really worked.
So we built our own: EasyKOL.
Originally an internal tool, EasyKOL was designed to solve two real-world problems:
How to quickly train interns to find and evaluate great creators
How to help a small team find the perfect creators — fast
What makes EasyKOL different?
Most tools are heavy CRMs or simple scrapers, EasyKOL is a lightweight, in-page discovery and outreach tool.
It’s designed to feel fast, intuitive, and even a little fun.
Our favorite feature: Similar Influencer Finder
Just find ONE creator you like — and we’ll show you dozens of similar ones across TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube.
Then, in one click — without ever leaving the page:
Get verified email addresses
View rich profile data
Reach out instantly
It’s like going from hours of manual work to seconds of superpowered outreach.
Built by a real team solving real problems
We're a full-time team with years of experience building smart tools. We've trained EasyKOL to find creators with the same accuracy as an experienced influencer marketing manager.
Our belief is simple:
Let AI handle the tedious searching.
Let humans focus on creative strategy.
🎁 Special for Product Hunt: Founder-Activated Free Trial
As a huge thank you to this community, we're offering a special, extended free trial account to Product Hunt members today.
No credit card, no forms. Just talk to me directly.
👉Chat with me on WhatsApp 👈to get your free account:
I'll get you set up.
If you're interested in our private beta features (like the fully automated selection mode), just mention it in the chat!
We’re here all day to answer any questions in the comments below.
Thanks so much for your support — can’t wait to see what you create with EasyKOL!
P.S. This special free trial offer is just for our launch day to get your valuable feedback!
Hi Bob, Easy KOL looks like exactly content creators will need. In fact, I'm also thinking it might be great to further steps so that ppl can easily use the analytics result to generate their own content(not entirely sure if this is allowed tho.). But I do see a lot high similarity posts from platforms like X etc...maybe ppl are doing this everyday already?
Wasn't this previously "iftech.io"?
@busmark_w_nika Hi Nika, that's right! We're a team from iftech.io, and EasyKOL is our latest creation. We're excited to launch it here on Product Hunt! Would love to hear what you think. 😎