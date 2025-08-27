Launching today
Build serious apps with AI. 10x credits. No code required

EasyCode is where vibe coders finish their projects. Fully local, 10x credits, built-in security, real backends, visual debugger, SEO optimized. Everything you need to cross the finish line.
What do you think? …

Paul Li
Hey Product Hunt Community 👋

Thrilled to share that we’re launching EasyCode today! 🚀

What is EasyCode?

EasyCode is a local vibe coding platform — where creators, founders, and non-professional devs turn ideas into production-ready apps without hitting roadblocks.

Why makes it different?

Most web-based builders focus on making it easy to start but hard to finish.

EasyCode flips that — we’re optimized for getting across the finish line.

  • Local, secure, and extensible — and 10x more credits compared to other web based builders.

  • Structured workflow that helps you build, debug, and actually ship.

  • Optimized for production, not just demos.

Who is it for?

  • Indie hackers & side-project builders

  • Startup founders shipping their MVPs

  • Product managers & consultants who want more control than no-code

  • Anyone who’s been “vibe coding” with AI but gets stuck before launch

What does it do?

  • Next.js + Supabase stack, ready out-of-the-box

  • Guided workflow that keeps you unblocked and learning as you build

  • Real backend + authentication + database built-in (no fake prototypes)

  • Visual debugger to help track and fix issues

  • Local & private: your code lives on your computer, no lock-in

We’d love for you to give it a try and share your feedback.

👉 easycode.ai

Thanks for checking us out — can’t wait to hear what you build with EasyCode 🙌

Cruise Chen

It surprised me - a coding tool that actually helps you finish what you start? The local-first, real backend approach is such a game-changer—I've lost count of half-built web demos stuck online! How does the guided workflow handle tricky authentication setups?

