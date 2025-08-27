Launching today
EasyCode
Build serious apps with AI. 10x credits. No code required
18 followers
Build serious apps with AI. 10x credits. No code required
18 followers
EasyCode is where vibe coders finish their projects. Fully local, 10x credits, built-in security, real backends, visual debugger, SEO optimized. Everything you need to cross the finish line.
Free Options
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•No-Code•Vibe coding
Launch Team / Built With
Secure Privacy 2.0. — FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
Promoted
Hey Product Hunt Community 👋
Thrilled to share that we’re launching EasyCode today! 🚀
What is EasyCode?
EasyCode is a local vibe coding platform — where creators, founders, and non-professional devs turn ideas into production-ready apps without hitting roadblocks.
Why makes it different?
Most web-based builders focus on making it easy to start but hard to finish.
EasyCode flips that — we’re optimized for getting across the finish line.
Local, secure, and extensible — and 10x more credits compared to other web based builders.
Structured workflow that helps you build, debug, and actually ship.
Optimized for production, not just demos.
Who is it for?
Indie hackers & side-project builders
Startup founders shipping their MVPs
Product managers & consultants who want more control than no-code
Anyone who’s been “vibe coding” with AI but gets stuck before launch
What does it do?
Next.js + Supabase stack, ready out-of-the-box
Guided workflow that keeps you unblocked and learning as you build
Real backend + authentication + database built-in (no fake prototypes)
Visual debugger to help track and fix issues
Local & private: your code lives on your computer, no lock-in
We’d love for you to give it a try and share your feedback.
👉 easycode.ai
Thanks for checking us out — can’t wait to hear what you build with EasyCode 🙌
Agnes AI
It surprised me - a coding tool that actually helps you finish what you start? The local-first, real backend approach is such a game-changer—I've lost count of half-built web demos stuck online! How does the guided workflow handle tricky authentication setups?