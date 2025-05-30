Subscribe
Sign in
Dyad: AI app builder without lock-in!

Dyad: AI app builder without lock-in!

Launching today

Free, local, open-source alternative to Lovable / v0 / Bolt

5.03 reviews

30 followers

Visit website
No-code platformsAI Coding Assistants

Dyad is a free, local, open-source vibe coding tool. It's an alternative to v0, Lovable, and Bolt, but without the lock-in or limitations - you can use any AI model (including free Gemini & OpenRouter ones)! Download it for free: runs on Windows and Mac

© 2025 Product Hunt