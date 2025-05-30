Dyad: AI app builder without lock-in!
Launching today
Free, local, open-source alternative to Lovable / v0 / Bolt5.0•3 reviews•
30 followers
Dyad is a free, local, open-source vibe coding tool. It's an alternative to v0, Lovable, and Bolt, but without the lock-in or limitations - you can use any AI model (including free Gemini & OpenRouter ones)! Download it for free: runs on Windows and Mac
After nearly nine years at Google, I left three months ago to build Dyad — a free, open-source vibe coding tool that runs locally and gives you the control that Lovable, v0, and Bolt don't. It’s been an amazing journey building in public, and I’m excited to finally launch it on Product Hunt!
Here's a few things that make Dyad special:
💻 Runs on your computer (Mac/Windows)
♾️ Free forever – no limits, no required subscription
🦋 No vendor lock-in – works frictionlessly with other AI tools like Cursor and Claude Code
Download Dyad for free at https://www.dyad.sh/
We're shipping updates every week based on feedback by our amazing community of thousands of builders. Don't wait, be a part of the growing community:
💬 Join over 700 Dyad builders on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/dyadbuilders/
⭐ Star us on GitHub: https://github.com/dyad-sh/dyad/
🐦 Follow us on X: https://x.com/dyad_sh