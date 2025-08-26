Launching today
Fully integrated analytics from Supabase
Dreambase sits directly on top of Supabase, providing immediate, fully integrated analytics. Create product reports and dashboards directly from your Supabase data in seconds, no third party libraries or tools required!
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re a couple of data nerds that are stoked to introduce Dreambase.ai, the database-first analytics for modern teams. We connect directly to Supabase / Postgres and give you:
⚡ Instant insights - Query, visualize, and explore your live data.
🤖 AI-powered context - Agents that analyze, automate, and report without leaving your data.
🧩 All-in-one platform - Analytics, ops, and internal tooling in one place.
Why we built it:
We were tired of bouncing between BI dashboards, internal tools, and event trackers that never quite matched the real data. We wanted everything to start from the source of truth — the database itself.
Who it’s for:
Builders, ops teams, and founders running on Supabase/Postgres who want to do more with their data without hiring a data team or stitching 10 tools together.
Special for Product Hunt:
We’ve opened up early access with a 30% discount for anyone who signs up during launch week.
We’d love your thoughts, feedback, and feature requests. We’ll be here all day to chat, answer questions, and share how we’re building Dreambase in public 🚀
— Andy & Kyle
Hey Product Hunters! 🙌
After a career spent wrangling data at MicroStrategy, Teradata, and eBay where we threw millions at infrastructure, employed armies of engineers, analysts, and data scientists, and deployed every top-tier tool (Tableau, MicroStrategy, Looker, Power BI), I am genuinely excited to finally launch Dreambase!!!
For decades, we begged engineers to sprinkle IDs everywhere, hacked clickstream and event tracking into products, and shipped user data off to third-party silos. Segment, Amplitude, Mixpanel, Heap, Fullstory, Posthog...the list goes on and on...then we played the endless game: get the data, clean the data, experiment on the data, build a dashboard, hope it’s actionable...it was a circus! OH and the fact that most tracking Javascript is blocked... 🙄
Never again!
Now, what once took a Fortune 500 budget and a small army is available to any startup founder or business on Supabase, and can be setup in under a minute.
As a career global design/UX leader, and after years as friends and peers in the trenches with Andy @alwaysunday (a career head of product), this is the analytics solution we literally dreamed of: instant reports and dashboards, direct from your source of truth, the database itself.
No more begging for tracking, no more duct-taped data pipelines, no more “just one more dashboard.” Dreambase flips the whole industry on its head. If you’re a Supabase user (technical or non-technical, solo or enterprise) you’ll love having real analytics and insights at your fingertips.
Join the Dream! 🌛