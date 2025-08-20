Launching today
Plug-and-play open source mcp servers

Disco.dev is the easiest way to spin up, test, and remix MCP servers. Zero setup, no infra. Open-source and community-driven, Disco makes MCP fun, fast, customisable and accessible in one central hub.
APISaaSArtificial Intelligence
At StackOne, every team has been building LLM-based automations, but we kept hitting the same wall: connecting agents to our vendor stack was the hardest part of making them actually useful. ⚡ MCP is emerging as the standard for tool calling, but today: - Hosting your own servers = infra headaches - No central place to discover, or share and collaborate on new servers - you can’t easily customize or edit existing servers & tools **We built Disco.dev because making AI agents actually useful is still way harder than it should be.** Disco is your personal MCP hub: 🪩 Zero-setup servers → spin one up in a click, no infra 👉 Open source connectors → [github.com/StackOneHQ/mcp-connectors](http://github.com/StackOneHQ/mcp...) 💻 Local + CLI support → run servers yourself if you prefer 🎛 Remixable servers → browse, fork, and customize with ease ✨ What’s Next Playground → test servers and tools directly in the app Vibe-code tools → mix & match servers, tweak behaviour, create personal tools (think Lovable for MCPs) What’s unique? We’re the first to make remote MCP servers truly plug-and-play so you can drop them into any client with zero friction. And because they’re open to the community, Disco becomes the one place to find, build, and share the best servers, with enough guardrails and good DX to keep quality high. We’d love to hear: What’s the first tool you’d want your favourite agent/LLM client to use if spinning it up was dead simple? 💜 Guillaume & the StackOne team
It’s been super fun to build this and we’ve loved using it internally over the last few months!!

Let us know what integrations we are missing :)

