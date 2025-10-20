Launching today
Director AI gets stuff done for you on the web using its own browser. With just a prompt, you can build and deploy workflows that automate any online task.
Hey Product Hunt 👋!
I’m Paul, founder and CEO of Browserbase.
We each have a browser on our computer, but when you can run hundreds of them in the cloud and let AI use them, it becomes really powerful. That’s why I built Browserbase, the #1 place to run browsers in the cloud.
Today, we’re democratizing the power to automate the web. With Director, anyone can design repeatable browser agents with just a single prompt in natural language.
When you tell Director to “find me a developer on UpWork.com with web automation experience”, our agent uses its own browser to accomplish your task click by click. You can watch the agent take each step, click on buttons, fill forms, navigate to different websites, and extract or download useful data.
Our agent is excellent at fetching you data that isn’t easily scrapeable, such as government registries, multi-page reports, websites that need a login, etc. Using our powerful Stagehand framework, Director can fill nearly any form and automate tedious submission work.
Director works completely hands-free, so you can spawn many of them to operate over thousands of websites, such as municipal websites that vary slightly by each region.
For sensitive steps, such as logging in, Director will hand off control to you, so you can securely login yourself or use our native 1Password integration. None of your credentials will ever be seen by the agent.
Every step taken by the agent is repeatable. As your agent navigates around the web, it records its actions into reliable Stagehand code. You can deploy your workflows into production so they can run repeatedly over many queries or on fixed schedules.
Our users find Director really excels at:
1. Fill out tedious surveys or forms 1000x
2. Monitor government public records, fetch new PDFs each day
3. Given an unknown URL, find a way to extract a nugget of data
4. Decide if a website is well-designed and accessible
5. Verify that an professional is legally licensed
6. Check if a business is ADA-compliant using Street View
7. Manually move entries from one CRM to another
I’d love to hear more success stories from you. Head over to Director today and give the agent your most ambitious web task!
Impossibly Dope Innovations
Yes Paul! Stagehand and Browserbase have been a ton of fun to work with. Director looks equally dope
@dougsilkstone1 Thanks so much Doug!!
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 thanks for checking us out.
I'm Liam, the designer behind Director.
One of the things I loved about designing Director is how it presents an opportunity to design an interface that is probabilistic and open-ended, updating in real-time. We scaffolded it so that it can easily break down into smaller pieces. We wanted to make something so simple that it could adapt and respond to the tools we have today, as well as any new tools we give to the agent. Something that acts as a space for the agent to operate.
Director needed to be extensible: usable across multiple platforms, easy to add new features and agent capabilities to, and able to anticipate user needs. This becomes increasingly important as models get faster and more performant. The interface adapts and presents what you need on demand.
As you build with Director, it gives you a trail of thinking within a browser thread. It will click and navigate a browser for you. If you want to go a step further, it will securely log in with your credentials through our 1Password connector or manually. Credentials are kept safe and stored under Browserbase context IDs. Each thread can generate artifacts at the end: PDFs, CSVs, other files, and code that can be scheduled and deployed as an agentic workflow.
Imagine a future where you're orchestrating multiple browser agents, all doing tasks on your behalf, eliminating the tedious, mundane and boring work in your life. How much time will you get back? And what will you do next?
Chronicle
Super cool. Just tried to create a simple workflow to find a bunch of inspo from Cosmos.so
I honestly did not think it would work but this is super impressive.
Great stuff team!
Thanks so much for giving it a try @mayuresh_patole !