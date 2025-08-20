Launching today
DeVibe

Connecting vibe coders with developers

A platform where vibe coders can find expert developers to help them with their project.
Free
Launch tags:
Vibe coding
Domagoj Lalk Vidovic
Hey Product Hunt 👋

Vibe coding is exciting when you’re just getting started. But when it’s time to launch something stable, safe, and production-ready… that’s where the fun stops. Usually, you’ll need a developer’s help.

That’s why I built DeVibe — a platform that connects vibe coders with developers.

  • Vibe coders can post jobs, and developers can apply.

  • Developers can also list ready-to-go services that vibe coders can book instantly.

My goals with DeVibe are:

  1. Make it the go-to place for vibe coders when they get stuck.

  2. Create more opportunities in a tough developer job market.

  3. Help end users enjoy safer, more reliable apps.

Feel free to check it out and share any feedback, feature ideas, or questions!

Thanks for reading 💜

Dom

